Shomari Kapombe, Feisal Salum and Miroshi, Taifa Stars, TanzaniaGetty
Seth Willis

AFCON Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs transfer target sends Tanzania to Round of 16 as they deny Tunisia win in Group C

The East African nation, for the first time in their history, has made it out of the group following its hard-fought positive result with the Carthage Eagles on Tuesday evening. This is their fourth Africa Cup of Nations outing, which will be memorable owing to what they have already achieved in North Africa.

  • Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia

    Tanzania have made it to the Round of 16 of AFCON after denying Tunisia victory at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, in Rabat on December 30.

    As expected, it was Tunisia who started the game on a high, but Taifa Stars did well to stop them, only to be undone by reckless defending by Ibrahim Hamad, which led to a penalty. Ismael Gharbi made no mistake from 12 yards to hand his nation a deserved lead.   

    Tanzania came back strongly after the break, needing a rocket from Kaizer Chiefs-linked Feisal Salum, who had received a pass from Novatus Miroshi.

    The draw ensured the Tanzanians are among the best three finishers, which granted them passage to the knockout phase where they are scheduled to play hosts Morocco on January 4.

    Nigeria and Tunisia finished first and second, respectively, in Group C.  

  • Benin vs Senegal

    When: Tuesday, December 30

    Where: Tangier Grand Stadium, Tangier

    Time: 21.00 SAT

  • Boswana vs DR Congo

    When: Tuesday, December 30

    Where: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat

    Time: 21.00 SAT

