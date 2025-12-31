Bafana Bafana set to square off with five-time African champions Cameroon in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16

Broos compared his achievements with South Africa to his 2017 AFCON win with Cameroon.

“You know, when I’m honest, I think what we did with South Africa was better than what I did with Cameroon... So what we did here for me, I am more than happy with the work I did here than with the work I did with Cameroon, because you can expect that from Cameroon when you go to AFCON," the 73-year-old said.

"But I don’t think that everyone here in the room, and even I, expected two years ago that we should play the semi-finals. So yeah, it was a great campaign, and it’s still not finished, not at all. So, we will see now in two weeks, and then again, I will try to end my career with a fantastic performance in America, Oh, no, in Mexico now it’s not America anymore. Yeah, it’s very nice for me, really.”

Broos also stressed that Bafana need to concentrate during matches ahead of the potential knockout match against Cameroon or Ivory Coast.

“Even in the first half against Egypt, we were soft and weak, we were not determined in duels, and there was no aggression... We started with aggression in the first 20 minutes against Zimbabwe, but we took the foot off the pedal and gave the opportunity to the opponent to get back in the game," the former Anderlecht and Club Brugge coach said.

"We must learn to have concentration because it is either Ivory Coast or Cameroon in the next round, and we can’t play like that against them. If we do that, we have no chance to win that game.”