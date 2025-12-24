Advantage South Africa? Egypt set to drop key star for Bafana Bafana duel as Hugo Broos eyes back-to-back AFCON wins

The coach, even before the tournament kicked off in Morocco, stressed that their ambition is to win the trophy again. The Pharaohs are yet to lift it again since they did in 2010.

"Everyone in the Egyptian national team already has a winning mentality, which is fantastic. Thank God, I managed to win titles with the Egyptian national team as a player in 1986, 1998, and 2006," Hossam told CAFOnline.

"We will do everything possible to reach the top and lift the trophy again this year. Achieving that requires tremendous effort from every member of the team. Egypt is always among the favourites in any competition because of its rich history, particularly in the Africa Cup of Nations, where we hold the record with seven titles.

"As I said, we always play to win, which demands a lot from the players. The Egyptian squad has top players at both club and national levels, and they are highly motivated for this championship," he said.

I have great respect and admiration for them. All teams in the group are strong and have important, professional players. African football has developed a lot in recent years, but we will give our all to win the title and make the Egyptian people happy.”