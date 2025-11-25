Adapt or die! Stubborn Ruben Amorim is standing in the way of Man Utd's progress with a formation that feels like a straitjacket

Amorim was typically transparent and frank in his post-match assessment, laying out his frustration at his players for not getting up for the game and wanting to take advantage of Liverpool and Manchester City's defeats, ultimately admitting that Everton deserved to win. He was even envious of the Toffees' in-fighting which led to Idrissa Gueye being sent off for confronting Michael Keane as it showed that they cared, in contrast to the apathy his team seemed to embody. "I hope my players when they lose the ball, they fight each other,” he said.

He stopped short of properly criticising the players, stressing it was his responsibility "to explain to the players how to play in every situation of the game". But it was his rigid system that was really to blame for holding the team back when they needed to adapt to the dramatic change in circumstances brought about by Gueye's farcical red card and then Everton taking the lead, giving them license to sit in a low block for the rest of the game.

The game was a picture perfect example of why Amorim is doomed to fail unless he changes course and strays from his fixed 3-4-3 formation.