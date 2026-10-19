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AC Milan: who is Marcus Krosche, the frontrunner for the Head Football role? All the talents he has developed

AC Milan
Transfers
Eintracht Frankfurt

Why Milan chose Krosche: he unearths and develops talent, then sells them for a fortune

Markus Krosche is Milan's top target for the Head of Football role, with a final agreement now close. Eintracht Frankfurt's firm resistance stalled talks last summer, but the timing now looks better: Gerry Cardinale has decided to press ahead with appointing a new Head of Football, and the German executive is the strongest candidate. The 46-year-old has also submitted his resignation, which the German club have accepted.

After Milan's financial agreement with Krosche, what remains to finalise the deal?

  • Who is Krosche?

    Before moving into the boardroom, Krosche was a midfielder who came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen before becoming a mainstay at Paderborn.

    Krosche moved into coaching in the year he retired, taking charge of Paderborn's second team before following his former team-mate and coach Roger Schmidt to Bayer Leverkusen.

    His time at Leverkusen lasted less than two years. The club sacked him in March 2017, and he returned to Paderborn as sporting director to begin his third career in football. He took Paderborn from the third tier back to the Bundesliga. In 2019, RB Leipzig called on him to replace Rangnick, with whom he reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2021. That year, he resigned with a year left on his contract.

    After joining Eintracht Frankfurt, he spent four years building a side that won the Europa League in 2022 and finished third in 2025. He also proved adept at spotting talent and selling it for a fortune.

  • Also important for outgoing transfers

    Krosche has become the Bundesliga's king of transfer profits. Take Kolo Muani and Marmoush, both signed on free transfers before moves to PSG and Manchester City for 95 million and 75 million respectively. Then there's Ekitike, signed from PSG for more than 30 million and sold to Liverpool for 95 million. And Pacho, spotted at Antwerp and brought to Germany for 13 million before PSG paid 40 million for him. AC Milan lacked that knack last summer.

  • More talents unearthed

    His transfer record includes Nkunku, whom he bought for around €20 million and later sold to Chelsea for around €60 million. At Leipzig, he bought Dani Olmo for around €35 million and raised his value to an estimated €60 million-plus. Dominik Szoboszlai also stands out: bought for around €36 million and sold on/valued at around €72 million. Ebnoutalib could be next. He previously played in Italy for Perugia but was spotted at Elvesberg in Germany's second division. Bought for €8 million, he has already scored five goals in six Bundesliga matches and won over Klopp, who has called him up to his Germany squad. Nathaniel Brown: signed from Nürnberg for around €3.5–5.5 million and sold on to Bayern Munich in summer 2026 for a fixed €50 million plus €5 million in bonuses

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