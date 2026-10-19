Markus Krosche is Milan's top target for the Head of Football role, with a final agreement now close. Eintracht Frankfurt's firm resistance stalled talks last summer, but the timing now looks better: Gerry Cardinale has decided to press ahead with appointing a new Head of Football, and the German executive is the strongest candidate. The 46-year-old has also submitted his resignation, which the German club have accepted.
After Milan's financial agreement with Krosche, what remains to finalise the deal?