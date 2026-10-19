Before moving into the boardroom, Krosche was a midfielder who came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen before becoming a mainstay at Paderborn.

Krosche moved into coaching in the year he retired, taking charge of Paderborn's second team before following his former team-mate and coach Roger Schmidt to Bayer Leverkusen.

His time at Leverkusen lasted less than two years. The club sacked him in March 2017, and he returned to Paderborn as sporting director to begin his third career in football. He took Paderborn from the third tier back to the Bundesliga. In 2019, RB Leipzig called on him to replace Rangnick, with whom he reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2021. That year, he resigned with a year left on his contract.

After joining Eintracht Frankfurt, he spent four years building a side that won the Europa League in 2022 and finished third in 2025. He also proved adept at spotting talent and selling it for a fortune.