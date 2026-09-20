AC Milan-Lecce rounds off the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. Kick-off at San Siro is at 20:45, with two sides arriving in very different form. AC Milan are without a win in four matches across the league and the Europa League, and they head into this one after a poor European defeat against Benfica. Lecce, meanwhile, picked up their second win of the opening stretch against Monza and want more points in the fight for survival.
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AC Milan v Lecce LIVE at 20:45: the latest team news
Milan-Lecce: probable line-ups and the match sheet
AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Saelemaekers; Ramos. Manager Amorim
LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ilic, Maleh; Pierotti, Stulic, Monteiro. Manager Di Francesco
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