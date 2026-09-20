41' CHANCE - Pavlovic drives an incredible end-to-end counter-attack after Pulisic plays him through. The defender bursts all the way into the box but loses his composure and, after dribbling past a defender, tries to square it for Chukwueze, already clearly offside, instead of shooting. He passes straight to Falcone.





39' - Pulisic swings a perfect cross into the middle for Goncalo Ramos, whose header drifts just wide.





34' CHANCE - Chukwueze's brilliant vertical run catches Gallo out and Saelemaekers picks him out through the middle. The move looks similar to the goal, but this time Falcone gets off his line quicker and makes the save before the Nigerian can get a touch.





14' GOAL - Pavlovic threads a superb ball through for Pulisic, who beats Siebert for pace, controls it on the volley with his right and, in an instant, sets himself before beating Falcone with his left beyond the goalkeeper's rush out.





11' CHANCE - Goncalo Ramos slips a through ball in for Pulisic, who gets behind the Giallorossi defence but cannot reach it because of Falcone's timely intervention as he denies him the chance and gathers low.





9' - Monteiro goes on a slalom run and tries his luck from a very long way out, then Ilic controls and shoots from the edge of the box. Neither hits the target defended by Maigna.





0' Kick-off at 20:45 at San Siro, celebrating its 100th anniversary. A light show and a festive atmosphere before the match.





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