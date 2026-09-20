Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
AC Milan v US Lecce - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

AC Milan v Lecce 1-0 LIVE: Pulisic breaks the deadlock with a great goal. Falcone saves from Chukwueze

AC Milan
Lecce
Serie A
AC Milan vs Lecce

Follow AC Milan v Lecce, a match valid for the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season

AC Milan-Lecce rounds off the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. Kick-off at San Siro is at 20:45, with two sides arriving in very different moods. AC Milan are without a win in four matches across Serie A and the Europa League, and they head into it after a poor European defeat to Benfica. Lecce, by contrast, claimed their second win of the opening stretch against Monza and are chasing more points in the fight for survival.


AC MILAN-LECCE 1-0

SCORERS: 14' Pulisic (M)



  • Goal and key moments

    41' CHANCE - Pavlovic drives an incredible end-to-end counter-attack after Pulisic plays him through. The defender bursts all the way into the box but loses his composure and, after dribbling past a defender, tries to square it for Chukwueze, already clearly offside, instead of shooting. He passes straight to Falcone.


    39' - Pulisic swings a perfect cross into the middle for Goncalo Ramos, whose header drifts just wide.


    34' CHANCE - Chukwueze's brilliant vertical run catches Gallo out and Saelemaekers picks him out through the middle. The move looks similar to the goal, but this time Falcone gets off his line quicker and makes the save before the Nigerian can get a touch.


    14' GOAL - Pavlovic threads a superb ball through for Pulisic, who beats Siebert for pace, controls it on the volley with his right and, in an instant, sets himself before beating Falcone with his left beyond the goalkeeper's rush out.


    11' CHANCE - Goncalo Ramos slips a through ball in for Pulisic, who gets behind the Giallorossi defence but cannot reach it because of Falcone's timely intervention as he denies him the chance and gathers low.


    9' - Monteiro goes on a slalom run and tries his luck from a very long way out, then Ilic controls and shoots from the edge of the box. Neither hits the target defended by Maigna.


    0' Kick-off at 20:45 at San Siro, celebrating its 100th anniversary. A light show and a festive atmosphere before the match.


    CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND LIVE MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COVERAGE

    • Advertisement

  • AC Milan v Lecce: the match report

    AC Milan-Lecce 1-0


    Scorers: 14' Pulisic (M)


    AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Saelemaekers; Ramos.

    Manager: Amorim

    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Gaspar, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ilic, Maleh; Pierotti, Stulic, Monteiro.

    Manager: Di Francesco


    Referee: La Penna

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google