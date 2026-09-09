AC Milan's latest signing, in chronological order, was Omari Hutchinson. The Jamaica winger joined from Nottingham on a paid loan with an option to buy and was presented today at the AC Milan Flagship Store in Via Dante in Milan.
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AC Milan, Hutchinson: "Amorim called me saying that I have to break down low blocks. Replace Leao? I believe in myself"
On his first days in Milan and at AC Milan
How have your first few days in the Milan world been?
"They are going well. I've had to settle in very quickly. At the moment I'm staying in a hotel and trying to find a flat. With the group it has been fantastic. The coaches are really helping me and they all speak English, so for now it has been easy for me. My team-mates are great too. Everyone is trying to help me settle in as quickly as possible. From a playing point of view, I think the manager is trying to ease me in gradually, to get me used to the group and to being on the bench so I can understand the game. So yes, from that side it has been pretty calm".
What has surprised you about these first few days?
"The fans. I was struck by how passionate everyone is about Milan and how hungry they are. They want to win and to see their team succeed".
Do you prefer scoring goals or providing assists?
"It depends. Sometimes I like providing assists, it gives me joy, but scoring gives me a lot of confidence too. So I would say both. You have to do both. To be a better player you have to be able to do both. So I try to do that as much as possible".
On Amorim and Leao's baton pass
How did the chance to join AC Milan come about?
"I simply think the manager wanted me. I believe he spoke to the board, they were also very interested, and it was fairly straightforward because I played against Amorim in the match against Manchester United. I think he was really impressed by me and said he needed a player in that position who was left-footed. He said I fitted his criteria, so it wasn’t too difficult."
Do you remember that goal against Amorim?
"Yes, I remember the goal. As I said before, in my first match against Amorim I did well. He said I impressed him and I think that is very important. Since I arrived he has been helping me a lot, he talks to me often: he has been truly exceptional with me."
Italian football is very tactical...
"That’s the first thing Amorim told me when we spoke on the phone for the first time. He told me I will have to break down defences because sometimes teams will play with a low block. I think I have the qualities to do that and I can’t wait to get on the pitch."
Did you already follow Serie A?
"To be honest, no. Obviously I used to see the teams on Fifa, sometimes the highlight videos on Instagram and things like that, but now that I’ve moved I’ve seen a lot more and I’m ready to play in it."
Do you feel the responsibility of having to replace Leao?
"Not really. I think we play on two different sides of the pitch. He is a left winger, I am on the right, but obviously I want to have the impact he had when he was doing well here. I believe in myself and I have a job to do."
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