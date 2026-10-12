Bad news for AC Milan: defender Matteo Gabbia has suffered an injury. Tests today revealed an injury to the flexor muscle in his left thigh, with partial tendon involvement. Further assessment will determine precisely how his recovery will proceed.
AC Milan: Gabbia has a flexor muscle injury with tendon involvement, will return in 2027
The consultation and the timetable
The AC Milan captain is out with a muscle problem in his left thigh: tests revealed a lesion with partial tendon involvement, and a specialist consultation is needed to determine the treatment plan. Until then, treatment recommendations will remain unknown and the recovery process and timeframe will remain unclear.
The specialist consultation
Milan have yet to announce an official recovery timeframe for Matteo Gabbia. The partial involvement of the tendon requires further assessment before they can make reliable predictions about his return to action. Milan must await the specialist's opinion to determine the extent of the rehabilitation required and establish when the defender will be available to Amorim again.
THE STATEMENT
AC Milan announced: "Matteo Gabbia underwent diagnostic tests this afternoon, which revealed an injury to the flexor muscle in his left thigh, with partial tendon involvement. The player will have a specialist consultation in the coming days to determine the most appropriate course of treatment".
The return
Gabbia's consultation with the specialist will determine whether he needs an operation or whether conservative treatment is an option. Either way, the AC Milan centre-back's 2026 is over: he is expected back in 2027.
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