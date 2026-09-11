AC Milan, Amorim: “Modric? I understand the criticism, Luka cannot press all the time. I know there was someone who could not wait for us to drop points”

Some say Modric, at 41, struggles with this type of football. What is your opinion?

"That argument makes sense. Luka cannot press all the time, but he always has the tempo of the game in his hands and understands it better than anyone else. As a coach I have to choose. Maybe we lose something in the press, but on the ball we have more control with Modric on the pitch. Against Juventus maybe there was less pressing and at times Douglas Luiz had more time to manage, but look at when we had the ball. I think that if we have to lose something, it is better for it to be without the ball. With the ball, on the other hand, we must always have that little bit extra. And Luka gives us that little bit extra. I understand this criticism, that's fair, but you have to have a complete view: Modric allows us to manage the ball better and I want a team that dominate possession."





The great former Milan players agree on giving Amorim time. Does that give you confidence? Do you feel the team are improving?

"We have to improve in every training session. If something is not working, we get a lot of information and take it onto the training pitch. After Juventus we saw what to do in those situations. We will see tomorrow. On the first part of the question, I have already worked at a club with many legends, and legends have very strong opinions. But I live in a different era and I know what moment the club are going through. I do not want my players to forget the importance of playing for and winning for AC Milan. For me, that is the most important thing. We need time, but how much time we have depends on the club and not on me. We have to build a foundation to win consistently and that takes time. If we look at the Premier League, how long did Arsenal take to win? And if we also look in Italy at Juventus and Inter. It takes time to win consistently and you have to build something. And to buy time, we have to win on Saturday. By winning, we will have more time to build our project."

You have often changed the attacking midfielders: will there be any new faces tomorrow in terms of who plays behind Gonçalo Ramos?

"I will not say who will play. Pulisic is training well, Cisse is doing well, Saelemaekers too. Hutchinson is improving his fitness, there is Loftus-Cheek... If you look at the last few matches, those who came off the bench changed the game, that is an important thing. I will not say who is playing but I have the feeling there will be a strong team on the pitch."





Is Cisse ready for the national team? And on the table: by winning you would be top for one night.

"The table does not matter to me at this moment. Being top for one night would not be special, that is for children, for my son (laughs, editor's note). If Cisse were to play for the national team he would be free, he is ready. But at the same time he needs more time to help his growth: I have already noticed a difference between home matches and away matches. Playing at San Siro is tough, give him time. But if you put him in the national team he will not be shy, he will play. But give him time to become the player he can become."