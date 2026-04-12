Absolutely mad scenes! Professional footballer threatens to set off a bomb on board a plane

The incident, reportedly a misguided “joke”, occurred during Gimnasia de Jujuy’s trip to Buenos Aires for their away match against Agropecuario in the Primera Nacional.

A video circulating on social media shows security personnel removing the player in handcuffs while other passengers look on. Witnesses said Endrizzi had declared, “Everything is going to explode,” sharply escalating the incident.

The bomb threat triggered an immediate evacuation of the aircraft, followed by a security search. Although no actual danger was found, the incident caused significant flight delays affecting roughly 1,000 passengers.