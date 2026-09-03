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US Cremonese v Bologna FC 1909 - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Abisso reinstated as a referee: his appeal has been upheld

Serie A

The statement from the National Federal Tribunal has arrived

Rosario Abisso has been reinstated as a referee, as announced in a statement from the National Federal Tribunal: "The National Federal Tribunal, Disciplinary Section, definitively ruling, upholds the appeal and declares the illegitimacy of the resolution referred to in Official Statement No. 1 of the Italian Referees' Association of 1 July 2026 in the part in which it orders the removal of Mr Rosario Abisso".


Abisso had been excluded from the AIA lists on 1 July because of "limits on time spent in the role", but that order allowed him to take part in the pre-season training camp for CAN referees, albeit in excess of the quota.


  • Palermo referee, assisted by lawyer Andrea Capone, had lodged an appeal after the decision to strike him off the list of active referees ahead of the 2026-27 championship. The National Federal Tribunal ruled that measure illegitimate, meaning the official, born in 1985, is now set to be reinstated to the list.

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