Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Orlando Pirates: 'F*ck! Worst Amakhosi derby performance; they started like frozen chicken! Aden McCarthy kicking the air like his uncle Inacio Miguel but the Buccaneers stole notes from Mamelodi Sundowns'

Kaizer Chiefs suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

It took the Buccaneers just five minutes to score their first goal when Deon Hotto found Tshepang Moremi on the edge of the box. The latter took a shot that was deflected by Flavio Silva past Bruce Bvuma.

Relebohile Mofokeng, who played in the No. 10 role, then picked Oswin Appollis in the 39th minute, and the former Polokwane City man beat Bvuma, once again, to make it 2-0.

The third goal for the Buccaneers was scored by substitute Evidence Makgopa, who headed in Moremi's cross in the 79th minute to ensure his team went top of the table with 41 points, three more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs are trailing Pirates by 11 points in fourth place.

Here are the reactions from the fans as sampled by GOAL.