Pule Mmodi and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Orlando Pirates: 'F*ck! Worst Amakhosi derby performance; they started like frozen chicken! Aden McCarthy kicking the air like his uncle Inacio Miguel but the Buccaneers stole notes from Mamelodi Sundowns'

Both the Glamour Boys and the Sea Robbers came into Saturday's game desperate for maximum points after recent back-to-back losses. While the Ghost needed victory to make it five PSL wins in a row, their hosts wanted to ensure they remain in contention by claiming three points to keep alive their dream of ending the season with silverware.

Kaizer Chiefs suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

It took the Buccaneers just five minutes to score their first goal when Deon Hotto found Tshepang Moremi on the edge of the box. The latter took a shot that was deflected by Flavio Silva past Bruce Bvuma.

Relebohile Mofokeng, who played in the No. 10 role, then picked Oswin Appollis in the 39th minute, and the former Polokwane City man beat Bvuma, once again, to make it 2-0.

The third goal for the Buccaneers was scored by substitute Evidence Makgopa, who headed in Moremi's cross in the 79th minute to ensure his team went top of the table with 41 points, three more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs are trailing Pirates by 11 points in fourth place.

Here are the reactions from the fans as sampled by GOAL.

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs started like frozen chicken

    Orlando Pirates started the game like a house on fire. As for us, Kaizer Chiefs, we still looked like a frozen chicken - Koketso

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs can't be trusted

    Trusting Kaizer Chiefs to fight on your behalf is a criminal offence -  Nego Mulalo

  • Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    We have no coaches

    We don’t have coaches here. We have a natural left back who plays better, who proved on derby before that he’s the best, but we play someone out of his position and expect him to do better - Fora Sesh

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    McCarthy kicking air like uncle Miguel!

    They were comparing Aden McCarthy with Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Now, the boy is kicking the air like his uncle Inacio Miguel - Gordon Matavel 

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates took notes from Sundowns

    Pirates' chemical engineer took the notes that Sundowns left in their dressing room. You are doing a good job chairman - Pal Mon II 

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    McCarthy's father to the rescue?

    The way Oswin Apollis and Tshepang Moremi are cooking that McCarthy boy, I’m sure the father wishes he could come in - Sbusiso Bokoloshe 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    F*ck!

    F*ck! Arguably, the worst Kaizer Chiefs derby performance in history, with little to no effort from the players. Even when the coach's tactics are bad, the players take the game upon themselves; these players aren't interested in anything - Mlangeni

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Fire players and coaches

    Kaizer Chiefs players and coaches are bewitched; the management must just fire all of them -  William Skhosana 

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage

    You can finish third

    Kaizer Chiefs still have 100% chance to finish in third position in the PSL log - Avela Vengie Avela

0