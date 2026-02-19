Abdeslam Ouaddou refuses to give in after Orlando Pirates' defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns and insists 'it's not the end of the world' as PSL title race intensifies
- Backpage
Pirates fall to Sundowns
Orlando Pirates were defeated 2-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
A brace by Brayan Leon sank the Buccaneers, and Patrick Maswanganyi's goal was not enough to launch a successful comeback for Pirates.
It was a result which saw the Soweto giants record their third league defeat of the season.
- Backpage
Three points lost, but Pirates still lead
After dropping three points, Pirates remain log leaders, but their gap at the top was reduced by Sundowns from six to three points.
What throws the PSL title race wide open is that Masandawana have played a game less than the Buccaneers.
It is a situation that gives Sundowns hopes of reclaiming the top spot in this title race as they pursue a ninth consecutive league title.
- Backpage
'It's not the end of the world'
“You know, in football, if you ask me that question [missing the opportunity to be Sundowns – title contenders], when five games are left, I would agree with you,” said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.
“But the number of the games that we still have, everything can happen. And 13 games, I think. I have to say, 13 or 14 games.
“For me, we still have to work to give everything because you can have many surprises in football, and we have to fight until the end of the league. This is the message that I want to give," added the Moroccan.
“The PSL is a very good league with good teams, and in this scenario, we wanted to avoid it, but it happened, and it’s not the end of the world, and we have to keep working and keep believing.”
- Backpage
Momentum test in Nedbank Cup
Both Sundowns and Pirates now switch attention to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals this weekend.
The traditional giants would want to use the Nedbank Cup to maintain their league momentum, especially the Buccaneers, who cannot afford to lose two games in a row.
The Buccaneers host Casric Stars at Orlando Amstel Arena, while Sundowns visit tricky TS Galaxy.