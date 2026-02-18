Goal.com
Brayan Leon and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Lebone Seema is drinking Bucs but Abdeslam Ouaddou's plumbing is catching up with him! Kaizer Chiefs itching to hurt us in Soweto Derby; they need Brayan Leon'

The two South African heavyweights met on Wednesday night at the FNB Stadium, with each desperate for maximum points in their quest to win the league crown. It was a massive fixture that could have handed the Soweto giants a nine-point advantage ahead of the defending champions. For Masandawana, this was an opportunity to prove their quality.

Mamelodi Sundowns proved their title credentials with a vital 2-1 win over rivals Orlando Pirates in the midweek assignment.

The Brazilians took 37 minutes to make an impact in the final third as Nuno Santos' assist found Brayan Leon, who had no problem chesting the ball down before slotting the ball past Sipho Chaine.

The Colombian's killer instincts were exposed once again four minutes later, this time around managing to reach Aubrey Modiba's low cross before guiding it home with his first touch.

Yanela Mbuthuma managed to set up Patrick Maswanganyi, whose deflected effort beat the impressive Ronwen Williams in the 47th minute, but in the end, it was Masandawana who won 2-1.

Bucs remain top with 38 points, having played a game more, as Masandawana remain second with 35 points from 16 matches.

GOAL had a look at what the fans said after the fixture, and here are their reactions:

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Williams made of different stuff

    Absolute school boy error from Grant Kekana; looked like a replay of that Pyramids disaster. Luckily, Ronwen Williams is made of different stuff. Stellar save to bail us out. Where would we be without Ronwen Williams? Thank heavens  What a save! - Yellow Man

  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    Ball going straight to Williams

    All of Ronwen Williams’ saves look amazing until you realise the ball is always going straight to him - King Dumii

  • Lebone Seema and Keletso Makgalwa, Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Seema drinking Pirates

    Lebone Seema is drinking Orlando Pirates, but we will blame the usual victims, Patrick Maswanganyi and Nkosinathi Sibisi - Tsebo Ngema

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Wadu's plumbing catching up with him

    Yah, Wadu’s plumbing is finally catching up with him. He has started feeding us Masindi Nemtajela and Kamogelo Sebelebele again. Does anybody know where Thalente Mbatha is? - Mshangacembe

  • Sipho Chaine of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Chaine not even trying

    Chaine is failing on a big game; he isn't even trying. If it were a small team, those goals wouldn't have gone in. While Williams does the opposite. Doesn't mind conceding against small teams because they'll win the game, but would prove in big games that he must be Bafana number 1 - Your 939

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs itching to hurt us

    We miss, and they score. That's football, gents, nothing new here. Lessons learned, and we move. So basically, we are level on points with Downs again? Kaizer Chiefs must be itching to hurt us in the Soweto Derby - Ngwana Sis Conny

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    Leon is the striker Chiefs want

    Brayan Leone is the striker Kaizer Chiefs want at this juncture! The Colombian is on fire - Marumo Mashigo

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    People should have been warned!

    People should have been warned when Leon was announced by Fabrizio Romano - Big Dreamer

  • Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Nuno Santos must play!

    Then you will see some supporters saying that Nuno Santos must not play when he is one of our most creative players , you guys just want to see your favorites playing

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Modiba not appreciated enough

    Aubrey Modiba's technical quality in the final third is not appreciated enough. Damn, Aubrey is great!! The football intelligence is amazing - Kwanele Zulu 

