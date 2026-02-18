Orlando Pirates 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Lebone Seema is drinking Bucs but Abdeslam Ouaddou's plumbing is catching up with him! Kaizer Chiefs itching to hurt us in Soweto Derby; they need Brayan Leon'

Mamelodi Sundowns proved their title credentials with a vital 2-1 win over rivals Orlando Pirates in the midweek assignment.

The Brazilians took 37 minutes to make an impact in the final third as Nuno Santos' assist found Brayan Leon, who had no problem chesting the ball down before slotting the ball past Sipho Chaine.

The Colombian's killer instincts were exposed once again four minutes later, this time around managing to reach Aubrey Modiba's low cross before guiding it home with his first touch.

Yanela Mbuthuma managed to set up Patrick Maswanganyi, whose deflected effort beat the impressive Ronwen Williams in the 47th minute, but in the end, it was Masandawana who won 2-1.

Bucs remain top with 38 points, having played a game more, as Masandawana remain second with 35 points from 16 matches.

GOAL had a look at what the fans said after the fixture, and here are their reactions: