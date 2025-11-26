Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why benched Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis 'should not be surprised' by Orlando Pirates selection policy
Appollis benched, Oauddou explains
When the Pirates' starting XI to face Chippa United came out on Tuesday, Appollis was among the substitutes.
Given how phenomenal the forward has been during his eight previous starts in a row for the Buccaneers, many were surprised he was on the bench.
However, Ouaddou tactician has embraced a rotational policy, giving chances to as many players as possible.
Although he did not start, Appollis came on in the 61st minute as he replaced Sipho Mbule, and scored the second goal to bring his tally to six for club and country this season.
'It's a philosophy'
“I think they should not be surprised anymore. When you see how we are working, how we are making the turnover of the team, how we rotate the team since the beginning, it’s a philosophy," Ouaddou said, as per iDiski Times.
"It’s how we have decided this season to work, and it’s working well for now. I hope we will continue," he added.
“When you are playing every three days, not lasting two weeks, but we used to play every three days, it’s very important to involve everybody in your team, because you keep the motivation of everybody."
“If you only play 11 players or 15 players, I think you have a very big risk in the season of having the rest of the team demotivated, and you cannot win a competition or a league with only 15 players.
"It’s very important we win a game with 11 players. I used to say that every time. But you win a competition or a league with a group."
“So, it’s very important for us because we speak about the notion of a group, not only starting 11.”
Is Ouaddou's gamble paying off?
Although his rotation policy has been questioned at times, it has been effective, in involving as many Bucs players as possible and still getting results.
Just a few weeks ago, when the Sea Robbers played Mamelodi Sundowns in a high-stakes Premier Soccer League, Ouaddou fielded 20-year-old Cemran Dansin.
The young midfielder turned out to be Bucs' hero of the day as he stole the show by scoring a screamer to hand Pirates a point from the 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on November 1.
However, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thalente Mbatha have seen their playtime reduced, as they have been largely affected by the policy. The duo were regular starters under former Bucs' coach, Jose Riveiro.
Ouaddou is not only confident that his policy will win the Soweto giants' trophies but also hopeful that it will enhance the feeling of unity in the squad.
“You have to trust them; you have to show them you trust them – you have to give them chances. It’s what we’re doing. If you don’t trust the group, it can be difficult to manage the group, and it’s this group that can make you win a competition," Ouaddou said then.
“You can win a game with 11 players, but if you want to win titles, you need to trust your whole group. It’s what we’re doing with Orlando Pirates; the mentality is good, I like it, and we have to continue like that.”
Bafana stars need more minutes ahead of AFCON
As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals fast approach, Bafana players need to remain sharp, and they can only achieve top-level fitness by engaging in matches on a regular basis.
Appollis is one of the players who has always earned a place in Hugo Broos' teams, and the same is expected going forward.
The former Polokwane City forward has been named in the AFCON provisional squad, and the chances of making it into the final squad are high, judging by the probability of his previous appearances in Broos' final squads.