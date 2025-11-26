Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why benched Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis 'should not be surprised' by Orlando Pirates selection policy

“I think they should not be surprised anymore. When you see how we are working, how we are making the turnover of the team, how we rotate the team since the beginning, it’s a philosophy," Ouaddou said, as per iDiski Times.

"It’s how we have decided this season to work, and it’s working well for now. I hope we will continue," he added.

“When you are playing every three days, not lasting two weeks, but we used to play every three days, it’s very important to involve everybody in your team, because you keep the motivation of everybody."

“If you only play 11 players or 15 players, I think you have a very big risk in the season of having the rest of the team demotivated, and you cannot win a competition or a league with only 15 players.

"It’s very important we win a game with 11 players. I used to say that every time. But you win a competition or a league with a group."

“So, it’s very important for us because we speak about the notion of a group, not only starting 11.”