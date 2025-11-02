No age limits for Cemran Dansin, as the Orlando Pirates youngster vows to ‘fight and give everything’ for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Buccaneers
- Backpagepix
Age ain’t nothing but a number
There’s been plenty of chatter in recent days about Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's favouring of 20-year-old Cemran Dansin over Bafana Bafana standout Thalente Mbatha. But Dansin delivered his answer on the pitch, netting a thunderous equaliser that’s still echoing across South African football circles.
With critics silenced and fans buzzing, Dansin spoke out about seizing his moment at the Buccaneers.
- Backpagepix
Repaying the faith
“I’m happy for the coaches, players, the staff believing in me and giving me the opportunity,” Dansin told Orlando Pirates’ media team.
“And, scoring in such a big game means a lot to me. I hope to keep on going and getting more chances to play.
“The coach (Abdeslam Ouaddou) always speaks to me about not looking at my age and being competitive. Playing for this club, it’s an honour for me,” he continued.
“Every time I get the opportunity, I try and give my best and not worry too much about me being the youngest. I’m just looking to fight and give everything,” he concluded.
- Backpage
Ouaddou backs his decision to play young players
Also speaking after the match, Ouaddou stood firm on his decision to start Dansin, stressing the importance of giving young South African talent real minutes and meaningful experience.
That belief isn’t new, Ouaddou handed now 20-year-old defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi the captain’s armband during pre-season in Spain, setting the tone early for a campaign built on youth, trust and bold leadership calls at Pirates.
- Backpage
Pirates look forward to next challenge
With a squad full of promise, Pirates remain firmly in the title race as they gear up for their next league test.
The Buccaneers head to KwaZulu-Natal this Wednesday, 5 November, where they’ll face Golden Arrows in a clash that could further cement their contender status.