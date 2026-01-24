Abdeslam Ouaddou adamant Orlando Pirates were 'technically and tactically on point' just that 'this ball didn't want to go inside' during Sekhukhune United clash
Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates: The big stats
Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United played to a goalless draw in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon.
The Buccaneers were statistically better; they had 61% ball possession, 17 shots, of which six were on target, as opposed to Babina Noko, who managed just five attempts with only one troubling Sipho Chaine.
Bucs, furthermore, had two big chances but were denied by the inspired Renaldo Leaner, and eventually, the spoils were shared.
The Soweto giants are now on 29 points, level with the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat Orbit College 2-0 on Monday.
The only advantage is that the Buccaneers have played 13 games, one less than Masandawana.
The ball let Pirates down!
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is happy with the players and the input they put against Babina Noko, insisting they are not to blame for the draw.
"The players did well, in terms of intensity, creating chances, but unfortunately this ball didn’t want to go inside the net, it’s football and to be honest I don’t have anything to reproach my players, they gave everything, technically and tactically in point," he said in his post-match interview.
“We played against a very good team, as well, of course, we’re a bit disappointed because we deserved to win that game, but we have to give credit to Sekhukhune as well about how they were organised, the team spirit as well.
“I'm not worried, if we continue to play like that, keep being dynamic, we will keep winning games. It’s not easy to play the first game [after the break], but what I know is we did everything to win, the players went over the limit, and today was just not our day, it’s football," Ouadoou concluded.
Chiefs in the title race?
Kaizer Chiefs are now third on the table with 27 points, two behind both Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. But according to co-coach Cedric Kaze, it is all about one game at a time.
“The last time that the team won the league is 2015,” the Burundian tactician told the media after their Tuesday win against Golden Arrows.
“Last two, three seasons, we were not even in the top eight. I think the first thing, to be realistic, is to stay in the park of the first teams.
“It’s still January, we need to take game by game, stay in that park because everywhere the league is decided in April or the beginning of May," Kaze added.
“But we know that we’re going to compete game by game. And now we’re going to focus on our next Confederation Cup game.
“There are a lot of things that can happen from now on to May. But we know what we want, and with the squad we have, we will compete in every game," he added.
The next domestic assignment for Chiefs, Sundowns and Pirates
On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs play ZESCO United away in the CAF Confederation Cup Group D outing, before facing Marumo Gallants on Wednesday in the PSL assignment.
Masandawana, before their trip to Rwanda for the CAF Champions League fixture versus Al-Hilal Omdurman, will have a South African top-tier date on Tuesday with Sekhukhune United.
The Buccaneers will be in action on Saturday, January 31, at Orlando Stadium against Magesi FC.