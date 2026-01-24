Abdeslam Ouaddou adamant Orlando Pirates were 'technically and tactically on point' just that 'this ball didn't want to go inside' during Sekhukhune United clash

Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United played to a goalless draw in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers were statistically better; they had 61% ball possession, 17 shots, of which six were on target, as opposed to Babina Noko, who managed just five attempts with only one troubling Sipho Chaine.

Bucs, furthermore, had two big chances but were denied by the inspired Renaldo Leaner, and eventually, the spoils were shared.

The Soweto giants are now on 29 points, level with the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat Orbit College 2-0 on Monday.

The only advantage is that the Buccaneers have played 13 games, one less than Masandawana.