Sekhukhune United 0-0 Orlando Pirates: 'Useless line-up; how can we win playing like this? Weak as Kaizer Chiefs are they we are winning PSL! Someone please jumpstart Patrick Maswanganyi; the engine is cold' - Fans

Orlando Pirates failed to reclaim the top position on the Premier Soccer League table after playing to a goalless draw with Sekhukhune United at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns had beaten Orbit College on Monday 2-0 to overtake the Soweto giants in the log, explaining why Ouaddou's men needed a win.

In the first half, Nkosinathi Sibisi almost forced an own goal, but goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner made a crucial save to ensure the ball didn't cross the line in what was the only real chance for the visitors before the break.

Oswin Appollis could have at least hit the target when he rounded Leaner, but the defenders covered their custodian well. In the stoppages, Kamogelo Sebelebele danced past the defenders, but Leaner was there to do his job, moments before he denied Bucs again.

Have a look at what the fans said, as sampled by GOAL, after the draw, which ensured they remain second on the table with 29 points, the same as Masandawana, who have a better goal difference.