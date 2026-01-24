+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Lebone Seema and Keletso Makgalwa, Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Seth Willis

Sekhukhune United 0-0 Orlando Pirates: 'Useless line-up; how can we win playing like this? Weak as Kaizer Chiefs are they we are winning PSL! Someone please jumpstart Patrick Maswanganyi; the engine is cold' - Fans

Prior to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break, the Sea Robbers were the most in-form team domestically. Under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the Buccaneers had won the MTN8, Carling Knockout and the Carling Black Label Cup while their rivals struggled to deliver. The main challenge is to sustain their run in the second half of the season.

Orlando Pirates failed to reclaim the top position on the Premier Soccer League table after playing to a goalless draw with Sekhukhune United at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns had beaten Orbit College on Monday 2-0 to overtake the Soweto giants in the log, explaining why Ouaddou's men needed a win.

In the first half, Nkosinathi Sibisi almost forced an own goal, but goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner made a crucial save to ensure the ball didn't cross the line in what was the only real chance for the visitors before the break.

Oswin Appollis could have at least hit the target when he rounded Leaner, but the defenders covered their custodian well. In the stoppages, Kamogelo Sebelebele danced past the defenders, but Leaner was there to do his job, moments before he denied Bucs again. 

Have a look at what the fans said, as sampled by GOAL, after the draw, which ensured they remain second on the table with 29 points, the same as Masandawana, who have a better goal difference. 

  Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates

    All our forwards are flat

    This is exactly why we’ve been unable to compete for the league. All our forwards are flat. We can’t make proper progression into the box and shoot at the target. It’s games like these that place us on the back foot  - Chris

    .

  Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates

    Horrible from the start

    Horrible lineup from the start, you can’t rotate the squad in the second half of the season - Dayi Ka Skhova

  Orlando Pirates Fans

    Sekhukhune, always boring

    The game against Sekhukhune United is always boring. They always sit back and hope for a fluke goal - Sbusiso Bokoloshe

  Kaizer Chiefs fans

    Fieldday for offside fans?

    The way things look, we will have to explain ourselves at work on Monday to Kaizer offside fans - Nkuli Khumza

  Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates

    Sebelebele mistake?

    I don't know more than the coach, but I would've started Oswin Appollis or Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of Kamogelo Sebelebele. He is not fit; he just recovered from an injury - Velenkosini Man-Vee Majozi

  Orlando Pirates, December 2025

    Are you sure this is Orlando Pirates?

    What's actually happening here? Are you sure this is Orlando Pirates, or is it Pirates of the Caribbean? - Mohau Ronald Sello

  Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, November 2025

    Jumpstart Tito!

    Someone please jumpstart Patrick Maswanganyi; the engine is cold. Thalente Mbatha thought that was Kaizer Chiefs - Bandaras Bandaseen

  Sekhukhune United, Richards Bay, November 2025

    Sekhukhune playing for draw

    A team like Sekhukhune United playing for a draw as if it's Orbit College? Otherwise, well played, boys. We will try again - Vuyo Maja

  Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026

    Chiefs to win it

    Khosination, weak as we are, we are winning this league. The Pirates are not serious - Confess Time 

  Orlando Pirates fans

    Useless line-up!

    Useless starting line-up; how can we win the league playing like this - Chris Excel

