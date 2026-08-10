Manchester United have not abandoned their plan to sign Lewis Hall, but they accept the fact that they need to explore other alternatives for the left-back position during the final weeks of the transfer window.

United made a new left-back one of their key priorities this summer after first strengthening their midfield, and they picked Hall as their preferred option earlier in the window.

Hall is still held in high regard at Old Trafford, according to TEAMtalk, and the England international is willing to make the move. His club Newcastle United have held firm, though. They have shown no sign of sanctioning his departure.

That leaves United's interest on hold for now. They can revisit the situation after the summer, but sporting director Jason Wilcox and his recruitment team are already assessing the other options.