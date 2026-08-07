Rodri is on his way. Spain's Manchester City star arrives at Barcelona and throws open an unexpected scenario in the club's midfield.

Only a few days ago, Hansi Flick had insisted that signing a player in this position was not a priority. Barcelona, though, view Rodri's arrival as a strategic deal.

Two factors pushed the club towards the decision. Marc Casadó looks set for an imminent departure, and the knee injury Frenkie de Jong sustained will leave the Dutchman in a very complicated position.

According to a report in "Sport", De Jong could be the biggest loser from Rodri's arrival, in the short and medium term.

He may now find himself without a place in the starting line-up. His future has become completely up in the air.