An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck most of Egypt's governorates in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, the epicentre lay 38 kilometres north of Suez.

The Ministry of Health, posting on its Facebook account, said field monitoring detected only a limited number of minor injuries. All were dealt with, and no deaths were recorded.

Many took to social media to react to the strength of the quake, which hit at three o'clock in the morning Egyptian time.

Artists led the reaction. Sporting figures largely stayed quiet, with one exception: Al-Ahly star Ahmed Sayed Zizo.