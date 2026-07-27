Football could be about to change one of its laws. English authorities have decided to trial an unprecedented measure aimed at stamping out one of the most controversial tactical tricks of recent years: exploiting a goalkeeper's injury to stop play, handing managers the chance to reorganise their sides or break the opponent's rhythm. Prove it works, and the rule could go global over the coming seasons.
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A historic decision that will change the game: the Premier League ends goalkeepers' trick
A trial run in England
The Premier League, the English Football League Championship, the Football Association, the National League and the Women's Super League have agreed to implement a new trial after obtaining approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).
Tranmere against Rochdale in the preliminary round of the Carabao Cup will host its first outing. The Australian league is preparing to trial a similar version, though there the team captain will always be required to leave the pitch.
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How will the new rule work?
If the referee stops play to treat the goalkeeper and calls on the medical staff, the team's coach will have just 10 seconds to choose a player from outside the pitch to leave the field of play for a full minute after play resumes.
He must give the fourth official the player's name within that time. If he makes no choice, the team captain will automatically leave for one minute.
Substitute the injured goalkeeper, though, and the team escapes this penalty.
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Why did the idea come about?
Over recent seasons, a familiar trick has crept into the game: goalkeepers going down or calling for treatment so the whole side can huddle round the coach for instructions, or simply to kill an opponent's rhythm when they're on top.
It's a tactic that has drawn repeated criticism. Leeds United boss Daniel Farke joined the chorus, accusing Gianluigi Donnarumma of milking the rules to stop play and snuff out his team's momentum.
Preventing the loophole, not punishing the coach
Organisers believe the new measure will act as a pre-emptive deterrent. Forcing the team to play with ten men for a minute makes the ploy far less worthwhile, especially in the closing stages of a match.
They based the idea on the current rule requiring any outfield player treated off the pitch to stay off it for a minute before returning.
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Exceptions to the penalty
According to the BBC, a player will not be required to leave the pitch in the following cases:
If the goalkeeper confirms that he does not need treatment and was not the cause of the stoppage in play.
Should the goalkeeper collide with one of his own team-mates.
If the goalkeeper needs immediate treatment due to an obvious injury.
Should the goalkeeper be bleeding.
If he suffers a serious injury or a concussion that requires him to be substituted.
Will it become a global rule?
The British Broadcasting Corporation confirmed that the new system will be evaluated over the course of the season, with the International Football Association Board's council set to study the results at its upcoming meetings.
If the trial proves a success, the rule could be written permanently into the Laws of the Game from the 2027-2028 season, applying across various competitions around the world.
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