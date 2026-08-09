The same newspaper confirmed that Mourinho had asked the Real Madrid board to provide players in every position, which leaves the fight for the playmaker role essentially between Guler and Bellingham.
Should the English midfielder rediscover the form of his debut season, Guler's task becomes extremely difficult. His level dropped over the following two campaigns, though, sparking a debate over whether he deserves to keep his starting place regardless of his technical condition.
Bellingham still ranks among Real Madrid's biggest stars. The club paid more than 100 million euros to sign him in 2024, and he impressed at the last World Cup, so he will be first in line to reclaim a starting spot the moment he reaches full fitness.
The current circumstances hand Guler a clear advantage. He posted his best figures in a Real Madrid shirt last season, scoring 6 goals and providing 14 assists. Bellingham, meanwhile, will not begin the campaign in peak physical shape, which could give Guler a genuine chance to earn regular minutes through the first two or three rounds of the league.
"AS" concluded: "Based on his current level, it will be difficult for Mourinho to ignore this 'cannon' at present, even if the question of finding the most suitable place for him in the Real Madrid line-up remains one of the most prominent dilemmas facing the Portuguese coach."
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