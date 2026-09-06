A good start for Milan Futuro in the league: former Ajax player Silvano Vos also on target

In the summer of 2024, Moncada moved decisively for Silvano Vos, spending as much as 5 million (2.5 million fixed plus another 2.5 in bonuses) to prise him away from Ajax. Injuries and personal problems have made the past two seasons extremely difficult for the Dutch midfielder, who has often been away from football. He spent seven months in Amsterdam recovering before returning to Milan in the Primavera last spring, and now another opportunity has arrived. The 2005-born midfielder is clearly far too good for Serie D, and this goal can mark a new beginning.