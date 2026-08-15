According to an AS report, "Mourinho began working with a full Real Madrid squad, after some players had been absent from him during the preparation phase. The attacking quartet comprises Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, with Jude Bellingham behind them in the playmaker role.
Transfermarkt puts the combined market value of the four players at 590 million euros: Mbappé (200 million), Vinícius Júnior (140 million), Yan Diomande (90) and Jude Bellingham (160).
Signing them, though, cost around 313 million euros before add-ons. Real Madrid paid nearly 40 million euros as a signing-on bonus for Mbappé, an estimated figure the club has never officially confirmed, alongside 125 million euros for Diomande, 45 million for Vinícius and 103 million for Bellingham.
Factor in the potential add-ons and the bill climbs to 358 million euros, with an extra 15 million heading to Leipzig in the Diomande deal and around 30 million in the Bellingham deal. Even then, it sits well below the quartet's current market value.
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