It has already been decided who will succeed Didier Deschamps as manager of the French national team after the 2026 World Cup. Federation president Philippe Diallo has now confirmed this in an interview with Le Figaro.
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"A figure who ticks all the boxes": Zinedine Zidane appears set for a spectacular return as manager
"Yes, I know his name," Diallo revealed. "We need someone who meets a number of criteria and who can also win the support of the French people." Diallo did not specify exactly who he was referring to. However, virtually everything points to Zidane taking the job. According to RMC Sport, Zidane is reportedly already working on putting together his coaching staff.
Deschamps had already announced at the start of the year that he would be stepping down from the Equipe Tricolore after the tournament this summer. Zidane has long been tipped as his successor, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing back in December that a verbal agreement had been reached between the 1998 Ballon d’Or winner and the French Football Federation. “My wish is to become head coach of the French national team one day,” Zidane reiterated in October. Under Deschamps, France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018.
Zidane most recently managed Real Madrid
Zidane started out at Real Madrid as an advisor and subsequently worked his way up to the position of sporting director. He gained his first coaching experience with the club’s Under-17s before taking charge of the reserve team.
From January 2016 to the summer of 2018, he managed the Madrid side in 149 matches – he returned in March 2019 and led the team once more until the summer of 2021. He has been without a coaching role since then.
Zinedine Zidane’s successes as Real Madrid manager
Champions League winners
2016, 2017, 2018
Spanish champions
2017, 2020
Supercopa winners
2018, 2020
Club World Champion
2017, 2018