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FBL-AFR-2025-CAN-ZMB-MAR-MATCH 25AFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A dramatic ending: two conflicting accounts behind the collapse of the Morocco star's deal

Transfers
LaLiga
N. Aguerd
Morocco
Real Sociedad
Marseille
Ligue 1
Spain
Morocco
France

Few things in the unpredictable transfer market cause quite as much of a stir as a deal collapsing one step before signing. Real Sociedad have just lived through exactly that with Nayef Aguerd.

The Moroccan star, who belongs to Marseille, had agreed on almost everything needed to pull on the Sociedad shirt. 

Both clubs had reached an understanding. The player wanted the move badly. All that remained was the usual formality of the medical.

Then it fell apart. In a strange, dramatic twist, the deal collapsed entirely at the final moment.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the collapse has opened the door to two contradictory accounts of the real reasons the agreement blew up, with the player right on the threshold of arriving at the Anoeta stadium.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 52-SEN-MARAFP

    Nayef Aguerd's account

    On one hand, the version circulating among those closest to the player points to one decisive factor: a direct conversation between Aguerd and Real Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

    The American coach spelled out an urgent demand. He needed Aguerd firing from the very first minute, slotting straight into the starting line-up to help navigate a punishing schedule of eight matches before the international break.

    Aguerd was returning from a long spell on the sidelines, having undergone surgery last March for a troublesome inflammation in the pubic area. Committing to such harsh physical demands without first regaining his match rhythm felt like too big a risk. So he decided to halt the process.

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  • Nayef Aguerd(C)Getty Images

    Real Sociedad's account

    From inside Real Sociedad, though, the picture looks very different.

    According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, the disagreement came down to medical concerns.

    The player underwent an initial examination in France, overseen by the medical staff of his original club. When those reports reached Sociedad, they set alarm bells ringing at the Basque club.

    Sociedad's medical department did not trust the findings. The examinations offered no guarantee that the centre-back, months out of competition following surgery to the pubic area, would be able to play without pain.

    Worry spread through the club that the defender, in his current state, might never rediscover the physical level needed to compete at maximum intensity with sufficient guarantees.

    Both accounts differ sharply, yet they converge on one undeniable point: Real Sociedad's pressing need. The Basque side were not chasing a deal for the future or a long-term gamble. They wanted a solution ready to make an immediate impact in defence.

    Injuries have left that defence badly stretched. Jon Pacheco's physical problems have thinned the options to a handful of centre-backs: Jon Martín, who holds a reserve-team card, Zubeldia, and the very young Pietya.

    Signing an experienced left-footed centre-back with the ability to lead was, and remains, an absolute priority. Sociedad have chased that target throughout the summer transfer window.

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