A devastating attack, but: will Salem Al-Dawsari stay with Al-Hilal?

Al-Hilal have radically reshaped their attacking line during the summer transfer window. Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, Englishman Ollie Watkins and Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli all arrived in three deals that ramped up the competition up front, coinciding with the departures of Malcom and Karim Benzema, while Salem Al-Dawsari continues his recovery in preparation for a return to the pitch.

Salem faces a difficult question when he comes back. Not about his ability to make a difference, but about the place he can occupy within a system that now boasts young, quick names moving at a high tempo.

The gap between the new attackers and the Al-Hilal captain has become clear, whether in speed, energy or the ability to make decisions in tight spaces. That forces the player to think about his role in the side rather than simply chasing a starting spot.