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Ahmad Salah
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"A decision no one will forgive him for": Vinicius puts Mourinho before his first big test

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Vinicius Junior
K. Mbappe
Y. Diomande
Spain
Portugal
Brazil
France
Côte d’Ivoire

Doubts ahead of the Madrid derby

José Mourinho faces his first real test in managing thorny issues since his return to Real Madrid. The capital derby against Atlético Madrid arrives tomorrow, Sunday, and neither side's starting line-up has fully taken shape.

At Real Madrid, attention centres on Mourinho's choices in midfield and attack. Yan Diomande has forced his way into the picture in recent weeks, opening the door for the "Special One" to make his first big call of the season: handing the Ivorian a starting berth at the expense of Vinícius Júnior.

"El Larguero" on "Cadena SER" radio picked over Mourinho's looming decisions, and whether he can afford to leave the Brazilian on the bench after his recent dip in form.

  • Doubts over Vinicius and the fallout from the derby: "at Real Madrid there are no grey areas"

    That question drove the debate on the famous programme, which weighed up Mourinho's latest calls and the prospect of leaving Vinicius, currently in a rough patch, on the bench.

    Journalist Julio Pulido joined the discussion, saying: "In the context of Real Madrid, there will be noise regardless of what happens. I mean, if Real Madrid win, there will be positive noise from those who want to see a Real Madrid different from previous years. Victory can reinforce this idea."

    A poor showing, though, could spark the opposite reaction. Pulido added: "... there are still those who have doubts about Mourinho's Real Madrid. A defeat against Atletico Madrid will make this noise grow. But, at Real Madrid there is always noise. Sometimes excessively positive and sometimes very negative too. At Real Madrid there are no grey shades."

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  • Diomande pushes hard

    Cadena SER journalist Javier Herraiz reckons all eyes will be on Vinicius, saying "... the one who needs to deliver a good match is Vinicius". The Brazilian has fallen short of his best in recent games, and the doubts around him are mounting.

    "..this is not an opinion, but information", Herraiz added. "He needs a good match. He won the Champions League twice, he is a star in the team, but two years have passed since then. He needs a good match this season because he is at a lower level than what is expected of him, and now there is Diomande, who was signed for a reason. And he is putting pressure on him".

  • A decision many will not forgive him for: Mourinho's tough test!

    The programme's presenter, Manu Carreño, interjected to say that Real Madrid brought José Mourinho back specifically to manage this kind of situation.

    He said: "The fans will not accept Vinícius and Mbappé playing by mandatory decree (from the club president). This is what I think many will not forgive him for, because Mourinho came specifically to make decisions of this kind. If Vinícius is not doing well, he must sit on the bench, something for which it seemed that previous coaches were hostages to him. So, many Real Madrid fans expect that if Vinícius is not at his required level, no problem, but he must be sat down."

    Wrapping up, Carreño said: "I think that if there is anyone capable of doing that, it is Mourinho. Many Real Madrid fans will be disappointed in Mourinho if Vinícius and Mbappé play whether they are on good or bad form, especially Vini, who I do not know why he played every match."

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