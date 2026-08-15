Days pass, and Julian Alvarez's future is still no clearer. The Argentine striker returned to training with Atletico Madrid this week, determined to reaffirm his dream of a move to Barcelona.

Cadena Ser radio report that during their conversation last Wednesday, the Argentine coach told him the club's stance had not changed and assured him he would be counting on him next season.

Those around the player feel "deceived and betrayed" by Atletico Madrid, according to ESPN.

Atletico had asked Julian to go public if he wanted to leave. When he did so during the World Cup, the club dug in even harder.

Miguel Angel Gil Marin refused to negotiate with Barcelona, and the Catalan club have yet to hear anything back from Atletico on their opening offer of 100 million euros.

Committed to Atletico, Alvarez has not staged any rebellion. He was left out of the friendly against Olympique Marseille, along with the other internationals who rejoined Simeone's training this week, namely Baena, Llorente and Musso, but he was back with the group today, Saturday.

Sport point to Alvarez's professionalism, yet the glum faces and the lack of any warmth with his teammates in the photos captured by "El Desmarque" tell a different story. The player is not enjoying himself one bit.

As for coach Diego Simeone, he seems in no hurry to sort things out, as if none of it were his concern.