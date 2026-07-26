A complicated phase: an imminent earthquake awaits Real Madrid

In an ideal world, any club would prefer to balance its sales and purchases, so as not to give the impression of pressing need, whether when selling its players or when signing the names it requires.

The nature of the transfer market Real Madrid are managing this summer has made signings the priority, in the hope that these deals will also help determine which players fall out of the plans.

There are open files in every position. In defence, the need remains to sign a new centre-back alongside a midfielder. That requires the departure of Raúl Asencio first.

Álvaro Carreras could also leave, given his awareness of the scale of interest in him, particularly from Premier League clubs.

The biggest expected sales, though, are concentrated in the rest of the lines, as they could mark the beginning of a phase of replacement and renewal after two disappointing seasons in which the team won nothing.

Movements relating to Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga are also heading in this direction, albeit for different reasons.

The former is said to have renewed his contract until 2031, but he does not lack interested parties in England, and he holds a strong negotiating position. His compatriot Camavinga, meanwhile, appears closer to leaving sooner or later after a poor season.

The figures being circulated, which exceed 70 million euros, reflect the inflation of market prices.