A clear goal has been set: Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s next star player apparently wants to leave

It is now reported that Leverkusen are seeking around €40 million for the centre-back, whose contract with the club runs until 30 June 2028. This is said to be their bottom line; they are unwilling to let the 27-year-old leave for less than that.

Tapsoba moved from Vitoria Guimaraes to Leverkusen in January 2020 and quickly established himself as an indispensable first-team regular. In the 2023/24 season, when B04 won the double of the league title and the DFB-Pokal, he was one of the key players.

So far this season, Tapsoba has made 36 appearances across all competitions. He has scored four goals himself and set up two more.