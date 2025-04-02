A bold leap into the spotlight: Jayden Adams' unstoppable rise at PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns & 2026 Fifa World Cup hopefuls Bafana Bafana

GOAL takes a u-turn on its stance about Jayden Adams' move from Stellenbosch FC to Premier Soccer League heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns.

When you think of players who’ve made an instant impact, few stories shine brighter than that of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star, Jayden Adams.

Joining Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC in January, Adams’ move raised eyebrows, especially considering he was stepping into a squad already brimming with talent at Chloorkop.

Many, including your trusted football news outlet, were quick to voice doubts about whether he could break through in such a star-studded setup.

Article continues below

But here's the twist - Adams has proved us all wrong, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it. In fact, it’s time to eat humble pie. GOAL would like to extend a sincere apology to Adams for doubting his potential or place at Sundowns.

Since his arrival in Miguel Cardoso's side, he’s not only become a regular starter at Sundowns but has also firmly established himself as a key figure for Bafana. The 'boy' is showing the world what he’s made of, and we’re happy to admit we were wrong. What a rise this is turning out to be.