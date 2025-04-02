Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger raves about Orlando Pirates youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'He is a contender to be a national team player...future captain of the Buccaneers'
The 19-year-old defender started playing top-flight football less than a month ago but is already a trusted player in important games.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Mbokazi made his Bucs official debut on March 5
- But he is already a regular starter
- Khanye tips him to achieve big
🟢📱