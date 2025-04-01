Jayden Adams and Ogbelu Onuche, Mamelodi Sundowns vs EsperanceBackpage
Seth Willis

'With VAR that Peter Shalulile goal was offside, but Lucas Suarez will cost Mamelodi Sundowns! Jayden Adams is slowly turning into Barcelona's Pedri though Masandawana looked tired against Esperance' - Fans

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCFEATURESMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceEsperancePremier Soccer LeagueP. ShalulileJ. AdamsL. Suarez

Masandawana claimed a vital continental win in the midweek assignment and they will carry a lead into the second-leg clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns made a massive step towards the Caf Champions League semi-finals after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Esperance in the first leg of the quarter-final played on Tuesday.

Peter Shalulile scored the only goal after being set up by Jayden Adams, who was well-picked by Lucas Ribeiro. Some critics argue that the Namibia international might have scored from an offside position.

However, Adams has been lauded for his impact at the club. Have a look at what the fans said, as sampled by GOAL.

