'With VAR that Peter Shalulile goal was offside, but Lucas Suarez will cost Mamelodi Sundowns! Jayden Adams is slowly turning into Barcelona's Pedri though Masandawana looked tired against Esperance' - Fans

Masandawana claimed a vital continental win in the midweek assignment and they will carry a lead into the second-leg clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns made a massive step towards the Caf Champions League semi-finals after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Esperance in the first leg of the quarter-final played on Tuesday.

Peter Shalulile scored the only goal after being set up by Jayden Adams, who was well-picked by Lucas Ribeiro. Some critics argue that the Namibia international might have scored from an offside position.

However, Adams has been lauded for his impact at the club. Have a look at what the fans said, as sampled by GOAL.