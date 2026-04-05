According to *Sport*: “The Catalans believe that Simeone’s side has upped the ante with a line-up packed with reserves, seeking to lay the groundwork for the Champions League clash.”

It added: “That is why Barcelona’s players fear a battle that will largely favour the Rojiblancos, unless the referees rein in a team accustomed to pushing the boundaries.”

Atlético Madrid had little to risk in yesterday’s league match, so Simeone employed a strategy of wearing the opposition down, relying on players from outside the first-team squad, and even on players from the reserve team.

What was new was Atlético’s ferocity on the pitch and the frequent protests and skirmishes that culminated in a brawl between players, forcing the referee to intervene.

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Sport said: “It was clear that Atlético were setting the stage for a clash ahead of the Champions League match. Even Diego Simeone took part in this ‘show’ by putting pressure on the officials, one of whom was sent off, as well as harassing some of the Barcelona players.”

It added: “He had an altercation with Ferran Torres that did not escalate further thanks to the swift intervention of his teammates. The intention was clear: to provoke and rile up the Barcelona players.”