"A backstabbing move by the bald guy": A transfer by FC Barcelona has left Joan Laporta furious

Fernandez had expressed his desire to leave during the last transfer window – and shortly afterwards, this wish was granted with a move to PSG. The Parisian club triggered his release clause, which stood at just over six million euros. Barcelona had previously tried to extend his contract – which was actually valid until 2027 – at any cost, but were unsuccessful. Borussia Dortmund are also said to have shown interest in the 18-year-old in the meantime.

Immediately after the move, Laporta made his displeasure clear: “Surprisingly, his agent informed us that we could not go through with what we had agreed.” Manager Hansi Flick was also far from happy: “I loved Dro, so naturally I’m disappointed. But that’s football. We have to respect this decision. I’m disappointed. He knows it, but I really loved this lad. He had a great future here too. He made a different decision. I respect it; that’s football.”

Since his move, Fernandez has played six competitive matches for the reigning Champions League winners, spending a total of 221 minutes on the pitch. The attacking midfielder’s contract with PSG runs until 2030.