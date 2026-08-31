5 unresolved files facing Deco before the close of Barcelona's transfer window

Just over 48 hours remain before the close of an extremely busy transfer window for Barcelona.

Deco, the Barcelona sporting director, has carried out numerous operations, with the aim of strengthening the squad of coach Hansi Flick, as well as generating a financial return from players who were not part of the German coach's immediate plans.

According to Sport newspaper, the Catalan club has completed the bulk of its tasks. But it enters the final days of the transfer window with a number of matters still to resolve.

Jesus a surprise deal after the failure to sign Alvarez

Mundo Deportivo and journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the news, which "Sport" was able to confirm: Barcelona have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign Gabriel Jesus for around 10 million euros, plus variables and incentives.

The deal is done. The Brazilian striker will become a Barcelona player once he passes his medical.

Barcelona did not want to spend big on the alternative plan to compensate for the failure to sign Julian Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid striker.

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