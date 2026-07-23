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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

5 options: artificial intelligence advises Barcelona on Alvarez replacement

FEATURES
LaLiga
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Chelsea
Bayern Munich
Al Hilal
Galatasaray
V. Osimhen
H. Kane
J. Alvarez
F. Torres
J. Pedro
D. Nunez
Spain

Barcelona have made Argentine star Julian Alvarez their number one target to bolster their attack, even with Atletico Madrid refusing to negotiate a sale. 

Sporting director Deco isn't ignoring the alternatives, though. Neither is artificial intelligence, which has thrown up other names should the Alvarez deal collapse.

According to "Sport newspaper", the AI's preferred attacking option is Joao Pedro, the 24-year-old Chelsea player. 

The artificial intelligence said: "Pedro would be my first alternative to Julian Alvarez. He is not a traditional striker, but he can play as a centre-forward, a second striker or a playmaker, linking between the lines and taking part in the press. He may be the candidate most in tune with Barcelona's players, because he does not need to remain constantly inside the penalty area."

The price is the sticking point. Chelsea paid 70 million euros to sign him last summer.

The artificial intelligence added: "The problem lies in the deal. Joao Pedro is tied to a contract until 2033, and he was named the club's best player during the 2025-2026 season, so convincing Chelsea to let him go would be very costly." 

On suitability, the AI rated Joao Pedro a 9. On the chances of getting the deal done, just a 4.

  • Victor Osimhen Galatasaray v Manchester CityGETTY

    Victor Osimhen

    The second option put forward by artificial intelligence is Victor Osimhen, the 27-year-old Galatasaray striker. 

    It said: "He is the best option to guarantee a presence inside the box and to play in behind. He would add something Barcelona currently lack, namely constant movement behind the defence, aggressiveness inside the area, superiority in the air, and the ability to pin defenders. And with the presence of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who create crosses and passes in the final third, he could generate a huge number of chances."

    The artificial intelligence explained: "The main difference between him and Álvarez is that he contributes less to build-up play between the lines. Barcelona would have to accept a striker more specialised in finishing attacks and build the play around him, without expecting him to take part in circulating the ball to the same extent as the Argentine player." 

    It rated him 8 for suitability and 6 for the deal's feasibility.

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  • Harry KaneGetty Images

    Harry Kane

    Third place went to Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, 32. The artificial intelligence said: "He is the best solution for achieving maximum immediate impact."

    It continued: "From a purely footballing standpoint, he would be exceptional with Barcelona. He does not only score goals, but also drops back into midfield, draws defenders, and feeds the wings with vertical passes. His ability to serve up runs for Lamine, Raphinha and the midfielders would fit perfectly with the team."

    His age is the catch. Kane turns 33 on 28 July, and the AI added: "It would be a signing aimed at competing for the Champions League over two or three seasons, not at solving the position for an entire decade." It handed him a rating of 9 for fit, but only 5 on the long-term project.

  • FERRAN TORRES BARCELONA Getty Images

    Keeping Ferran Torres

    In fourth place, artificial intelligence prefers to keep Ferran Torres as the main striker, while signing a young, low-cost replacement.

    It explained: "There is another possibility, which is not to spend more than 100 million euros on an out-and-out striker, and to keep Ferran as the first-choice forward, while bringing in a young or back-up attacking player. The Spaniard has mobility, pressing, forward runs and a good understanding of the system."

    Keeping the 26-year-old in this role could delay the signing of a world-class striker until next summer, according to the artificial intelligence, despite the doubts over his future following Paris Saint-Germain's offer and his reluctance to renew.

    It added: "He is not a dominant striker with his back to goal, and on his own he does not guarantee the numbers of a world-class goalscorer, but relying on him will allow investment in other positions and waiting for a better opportunity in 2027."

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  • cm grafica nunez al hilal 2025 26 16 9Getty Images

    Darwin Núñez

    The fifth and final option is Darwin Núñez, the 27-year-old Al-Hilal player. The artificial intelligence said: "It is an opportunity available in the market, but it is not my first choice."

    "I understand why Núñez's name has been linked to Barcelona," it continued. "He is good at moving in behind defenders, and he has power, pace and plenty of off-the-ball movement. He can also play on the left wing or as a centre-forward, and his departure from Al-Hilal may be possible through a suitable arrangement."

    His problem, though, is similar to Osimhen's: a lack of precision in dealing with the ball. It added: "At Barcelona, who impose a great deal of control over the course of play, he would have to improve his ball control, his link-up play in tight spaces, and his final touch in front of goal."

    "Núñez needs bigger spaces to show the best of what he has," it noted, "and for that reason I would only consider him in the case of a loan, a contract termination, or a transfer at a very low price, not as the big summer signing. It would be a gamble to present him as a direct replacement for Lewandowski."

    He earned a rating of 6.5 for suitability and 8 for the feasibility of completing the deal.

    To conclude its analysis, the artificial intelligence ruled out two forwards who had been on Barcelona's radar, saying: "I would not choose Vlahović as a first option, and I would not pay an exorbitant sum to sign a striker who clearly does not fit the team's style, such as Benjamin Šeško."