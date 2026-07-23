Barcelona have made Argentine star Julian Alvarez their number one target to bolster their attack, even with Atletico Madrid refusing to negotiate a sale.

Sporting director Deco isn't ignoring the alternatives, though. Neither is artificial intelligence, which has thrown up other names should the Alvarez deal collapse.

According to "Sport newspaper", the AI's preferred attacking option is Joao Pedro, the 24-year-old Chelsea player.

The artificial intelligence said: "Pedro would be my first alternative to Julian Alvarez. He is not a traditional striker, but he can play as a centre-forward, a second striker or a playmaker, linking between the lines and taking part in the press. He may be the candidate most in tune with Barcelona's players, because he does not need to remain constantly inside the penalty area."

The price is the sticking point. Chelsea paid 70 million euros to sign him last summer.

The artificial intelligence added: "The problem lies in the deal. Joao Pedro is tied to a contract until 2033, and he was named the club's best player during the 2025-2026 season, so convincing Chelsea to let him go would be very costly."

On suitability, the AI rated Joao Pedro a 9. On the chances of getting the deal done, just a 4.