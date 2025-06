GOAL gives you all the details to follow The Red Castle's collision with The Old Lady on Sunday.

Wydad Casablanca return to Lincoln Financial Field to face Juventus for their second Group G match at the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup.

After losing their group opener to Manchester City, the Moroccan giants would be out to pick themselves up against the table toppers

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Juventus and Wydad, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.