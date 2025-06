A couple of costly errors proved decisive for the Brazilians in their second Fifa Club World Cup clash at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns took an early lead through Lucas Ribeiro in the 11th minute but went into the break trailing 3-1.

The Brazilians fought back in the second half, gaining momentum, but ultimately fell 4-3 to Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling clash.

GOAL rounds up fan reactions following the action-packed encounter.