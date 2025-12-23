+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 08-COD-BENAFP
Kiplagat Sang

2025 Africa Cup of Nations Wrap: DR Congo down Benin as problems with the referee's communications equipment see 10 additional minutes

DR Congo continue to shine following their AFCON opening win over their Group D rivals. Just recently, they defeated Nigeria to book a ticket to the intercontinental World Cup qualifiers set to be played in March 2026. Benin's AFCON campaign, a tournament they missed in 2021 and 2023, has suffered a faulty start.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 08-COD-BENAFP

    DR Congo 1-0 Benin

    The Democratic Republic of Congo began their Africa Cup of Nations journey with a slim 1-0 win over Benin at the Al Barid Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

    Powered by their stars that play in the English Premier League, Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, DR Congo broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. With an assist from Masuaku, Theo Bongonda found the back of the net, and Benin could not recover from that early first-half setback.

    Meanwhile, Cedric Bakambu's header was ruled out for an offside after a long VAR assessment.

    Benin's first shot on target was registered by Romaric Amoussou in the 65th minute. 

    Saturnin Allagbe, the only player who was part of the squad that posted Benin's best-ever run in an AFCON competition by reaching the quarter-finals, made a critical save to deny Bakambu late in the second half.

    Due to problems with the referee's communications equipment, in the second half, 10 minutes were added after regulation time.

    The Leopards now top their group, but things might change after the conclusion of the other match involving former champions Senegal and COSAFA nation Botswana.

  • Brazil v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Senegal vs Botswana

    When: Tuesday, December 23

    Where: Grand Stade de Tanger

    Kickoff: 17h00 SAT

  • Tunisia vs Uganda

    When: Tuesday, December 23

    Where: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympique Annex

    Kick off: 22h00 SAT

0