Nigeria opened their 2025 AFCON campaign with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in this Group C encounter at Fez Stadium on Tuesday.

Eric Chelle's side almost went ahead after 11 minutes when Akor Adams' headed effort crashed against the woodwork off a corner kick.

The Super Eagles dominated play and Victor Osimhen beat Tanzania goalkeeper Zuberi Foba, but defender Bakari Mwamnyeto managed to make a goalline clearance on 35 minutes.

However, a minute later, Nigeria broke the deadlock with Semi Ajayi heading in a delivery from Alex Iwobi.

Samuel Chukwueze almost thrust the West Africans further ahead on the strike of halftime, but Foba impressively tipped Samuel Chukwueze's effort over the bar.

Osimhen thought he had doubled Nigeria's lead just two minutes into the second half, but he was ruled out to have scored from an offside position.

Then, in the 50th minute, Charles M'Mombwa levelled matters for Tanzania after connecting a looping cross from Novatus Miroshi.

It was a dramatic start to the second half as Nigeria reclaimed their lead through Ademola Lookman two minutes later, with Iwobi again the provider.

The match ended in a 2-1 win favour of the Super Eagles.