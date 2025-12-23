2025 AFCON: Alex Iwobi provides two assists as Nigeria's Super Eagles edge Tanzania in bid to atone for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifcation heartbreak
- AFP
Positive AFCON start for Nigeria
Nigeria opened their 2025 AFCON campaign with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in this Group C encounter at Fez Stadium on Tuesday.
Eric Chelle's side almost went ahead after 11 minutes when Akor Adams' headed effort crashed against the woodwork off a corner kick.
The Super Eagles dominated play and Victor Osimhen beat Tanzania goalkeeper Zuberi Foba, but defender Bakari Mwamnyeto managed to make a goalline clearance on 35 minutes.
However, a minute later, Nigeria broke the deadlock with Semi Ajayi heading in a delivery from Alex Iwobi.
Samuel Chukwueze almost thrust the West Africans further ahead on the strike of halftime, but Foba impressively tipped Samuel Chukwueze's effort over the bar.
Osimhen thought he had doubled Nigeria's lead just two minutes into the second half, but he was ruled out to have scored from an offside position.
Then, in the 50th minute, Charles M'Mombwa levelled matters for Tanzania after connecting a looping cross from Novatus Miroshi.
It was a dramatic start to the second half as Nigeria reclaimed their lead through Ademola Lookman two minutes later, with Iwobi again the provider.
The match ended in a 2-1 win favour of the Super Eagles.
- Getty
Iwobi comes to the party
Fulham star Iwobi enjoyed a fruitful evening as he came through with two assists.
It was the kind of performance much expected from such a player who is one of the seniors in this Super Eagles side.
Although Nigeria recorded a slim victory, they marketed themselves as a contender to win this tournament.
- Backpagepix
Low AFCON start for Gamondi
Experienced former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Gamondi was making his debut at the AFCON tournament.
This is also his first job as head coach of a national team, but his extensive experience in African football is what Tanzania are relying on.
The loss to Nigeria presents the Taifa Stars with a lot of hard work to recover in their next Group C matches.
- AFP
What comes next?
Nigeria return to Fez Stadium on Saturday to face Tunisia in their next Group C match as they push for another win.
Victory would confirm the Super Eagles' qualification for the Round of 16 of this AFCON.
As Nigeria face Tunisia on Saturday, Tanzania will be up against old rivals Uganda on the same day in an East African Derby.