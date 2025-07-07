2024 WAFCON - Banyana Banyana vs Ghana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Article continues below
Banyana Banyana kick off their WAFCON title defence with a Group C clash against Ghana at Honneur Stadium in Oudja, Morocco.
Expectations are high on Desiree Ellis' girls who come up against the Black Queens, who have been runners-up three times before.
Tanzania and Mali complete Group C and they meet later in the evening in Berkane.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Banyana and Ghana, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.