GOAL provides all the information you need as the two nations chase bronze ahead of the final between Morocco and Nigeria.

Banyana Banyana hope to get their hands on bronze as they play Ghana in the WAFCON third-place playoff on Friday.

This will be a tough outing for both teams, having met in Group C of the biennial competition, where the Black Queens failed to deliver.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Ghana, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.