2024 WAFCON: Predicting Banyana Banyana's XI to battle for bronze with Ghana - Desiree Ellis to drop Andile Dlamini for Kaylin Swart?

South Africa are hopeful of completing a double over the Black Queens in their quest to finish third in the biennial competition ongoing in Morocco.

Banyana Banyana are set for another hurdle in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations when they play rivals Ghana on Friday night in their quest to win bronze.

South Africa were beaten in the semi-final by Nigeria, while the Black Queens fell to hosts Morocco in the last four.

Both teams will be aiming at completing the tournament on a high, with Desiree Ellis' side targeting a double after beating the West African nation 2-0 in the Group stage..

GOAL predicts how the Banyana coach might pick his starting lineup.