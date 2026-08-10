Saudi-backed Derby County takeover collapses after consortium withdraws at start of new season

Shortly after the club's announcement, Alalshikh released his own statement to explain why the Lion Sport group decided to abandon the acquisition. The Saudi official suggested that the timing of the regulatory approval made it impossible to implement his vision for the current campaign.

"I would like to thank everyone at Derby County Football Club, and everyone involved in this process for all their hard work over the past few months," Alalshikh said in his statement. "We understood that the IFR process takes time and fully respect the importance of that, but unfortunately with the season already started, it would leave us with no time to prepare the team or the club for the season ahead."

He added: "After careful consideration, we don't feel it is right to proceed at this time without the necessary preparation in place, but we will remain in conversation with the club and see what is possible in the future. I personally wish the team and club every success for the season ahead."