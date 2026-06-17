'It's time to accept Lionel Messi is the best' - Ronaldo shuts down GOAT debate after hat-trick gets Argentina off to perfect World Cup start

Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bolafollowing the match, Ronaldo poured praise on Messi after his decisive performance on Tuesday. The Brazilian icon insisted that the eternal debate surrounding the greatest of all time should finally be put to bed. Messi inspired Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City, ensuring the holders began their title defence in flawless fashion.

"It's time for the world to stop hiding and accept the fact that he is the best player of all time," Ronaldo said. "He continues to deliver every season and in the World Cup and, yet, there are still doubts about him. It is an unforgettable and historic night that will remain forever in the history books."