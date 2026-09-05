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'We were too light!' - Massimiliano Allegri admits Napoli mistakes after 3-2 collapse against Inter as he calls for calm ahead of Champions League
Defensive fragility costs Napoli dearly
Allegri did not hold back in his assessment of Napoli's performance following a chaotic night in Milan. The visitors appeared to be in total control after goals from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund put them 2-0 up early in the second half. However, a spirited fightback from Cristian Chivu’s side saw the reigning champions overturn the deficit, culminating in a 91st-minute winner from Lautaro Martinez that left the Neapolitans empty-handed.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Allegri was quick to point out the specific turning point that allowed Inter back into the contest. "For the spectators it was a fun match, for us a bit less," the Napoli boss admitted. "We were up 2-0, then we conceded a goal that was too light and Inter changed their rhythm, creating difficulties for us. On the decisive goal we thought the ball had gone out and we stopped, but football is like this: we could have scored, they did."
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Allegri demands improvement in focus
The defeat highlights a growing concern for Allegri regarding his side’s defensive stability, having now conceded five goals in just two matches. The manager emphasized that the issues are not necessarily tactical but rather related to individual focus and the ability to handle pressure when the opposition raises their intensity.
"It remains a good performance, especially in terms of ball management," Allegri explained when dissecting the tactical aspects of the loss. "In this moment we are paying too much for every mistake: we have conceded five goals in two games and we must improve, without thinking that the solution is only to defend inside the area. We are only at the third matchday, the condition will grow. Now we must stay calm and think about the Champions League."
Mixed reviews for individual performers
Despite the collective collapse, Allegri found time to discuss the individual contributions of his players, including those returning from injury and young prospects earning their place in the XI. He specifically praised Antonio Vergara for his display in the middle of the park, though he was less satisfied with the distribution of Alisson Santos, who played 80 minutes before being replaced by Benoit Badiashile.
"Vergara played very well as a left-sided central midfielder, with intensity and quality," Allegri noted. "Alisson, on the other hand, must manage some balls better, because in these games every play carries weight. However, he is coming back from a long injury and still needs to find his best condition."
When questioned on his late tactical shifts, he added: "It didn't influence things. I put Badiashile on to help with headers, but football has no logic and we conceded two headed goals."
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Allegri refuses to panic over title race
The gap at the top of the table has already widened to six points between Napoli and Inter, but the veteran coach is refusing to get drawn into discussions about the summer transfer window or the long-term title race. "Talking about the market now makes no sense," Allegri stated firmly when asked about potential reinforcements before the deadline. "I have to analyze the performance of the team. Inter are the strongest team in the league, they are the favorites. We were equal to the strongest team."
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